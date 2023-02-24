This Rumson, NJ tavern has been serving up great food and drinks since 1942

Val’s Tavern in Rumson has been a Jersey Shore institution since 1942. It’s a very comfortable tavern in the truest tradition and one that I have frequented quite often. Owners Chris and James Smith have continued the tradition of offering refuge to family and friends with great service, very good food and an atmosphere that’s comfortable.

They are terrific hosts and down-to-earth guys who enjoy overseeing and catering to their friends and family and all who enter their establishment. They are a big part of why Val’s is so comfortable. I enjoy seeing them when I get up to Val’s.

Val’s serves a wide choice of tasty offerings. The pizza at Val’s is awesome: it’s thin crust with a nice sauce and their signature pie is the Lobster Pizza that you can get with medium or extra heat.

They have great pasta dishes, burgers, wraps, steaks, chops and sandwiches. Their salads are fresh and large and the drinks are made with care by a seasoned bar staff. I enjoy the staff at Val’s, they are attentive and fun to interact with and make your experience so enjoyable.

After the pandemic, Chris and James decided to remodel the restaurant and bar and open it up. What a job they did! It’s enjoyable and spacious with a well-appointed décor that has a hint of beach while keeping the comfort of a true Jersey tavern.

The place is jumping for the Rumson St. Patrick’s Day Parade which will be held Sunday, March 12. I encourage you to take a trip to Rumson and take in Val’s Tavern.

It’s a casual experience that is full service in delivering great food, a friendly staff, wrapped up in a fun atmosphere that will make you want to come back. Stay for a meal and a cocktail and enjoy the comfort of a real New Jersey Tavern.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

