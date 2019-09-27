There are some things in life I don't get.

I don't get why women can't decide what they want to have for dinner without asking, "I don't know, what do you want?"

I don't get how Phil Murphy got elected.

I don't get why they continue making Star Wars movies.

I don't get bumper stickers.

Jeff Deminski photo

This person was in front of me this morning on 287. Forgive the blurriness but it wasn't easy getting this picture. It's enough to give you the idea. Stickers everywhere. Just from this photo I count 36. I think. It's hard to know where one sticker ends and another begins.

Incredibly, that wasn't enough for this proud car owner. They have bumper stickers wrapping around both sides of the vehicle too.

Whether it's saving the planet or jokes that the driver thinks are funny but no one else does or which political hack you side with, this compulsion to let the world know your vapid thoughts in the form of a car sticker has never appealed to me. And imagine the guy who went through years of training in automotive design who labored late into nights to make the contours of his latest project just right. Then someone slaps Caution: Old Fart Driving right on it.

Okay, so this doesn't even amount to a first world problem. It's their property. They can do whatever with it. I just don't get it.

Hmmm. A bumper sticker that reads: I HATE BUMPER STICKERS

I think I've got something.

More from New Jersey 101.5