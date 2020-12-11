This NJ winery is a great place for dinner

Many of our New Jersey wineries are struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic and business restriction. We have so many great wine makers in New Jersey and they offer a great place to relax and enjoy yourself on weekends and even weekdays. But with the restrictions many have been struggling with capacity limits and restrictions. Valenzano Winery in Shamong, Burlington County has had to scale back as well. It's one of the few places with a spacious banquet area, great for weddings and large parties.

The vast majority of those have been canceled since March, but the owners of Valenzano decided to use their space to open it up for public dining and call it "Bari Wine Pub". Even following CDC guidelines and New Jersey regulations they can accommodate enough people for a great night out for dinner. The Valenzano family has its origins in the Province of Bari in Southern Italy, thus the name. They've hire two great chefs and offer classic American cuisine that is something you'd expect to find in Philly or New York. It's definitely worth checking out.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.