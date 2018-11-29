This NJ rock icon jammed with Kurt Russell’s Santa for Netflix

Little Steven Van Zandt and his wife, Maureen, are delighting fans with their cameos in a new Netflix movie, Christmas Chronicles. Kurt Russell stars as a rather convincing Santa Claus, who meets Van Zandt's character in a jail holding cell. There’s even a big music scene, during which they rock out together to Elvis' version of "It's Christmas Time." Van Zandt seems to be having fun responding as fans see it and tweet about it:

Little Steven didn't just appear in the movie, but he also produced their jam session. He confirmed in one tweet that Kurt Russell really did sing the Elvis holiday classic. You can see a glimpse of it in the trailer below. The Christmas Chronicles is available on Netflix.

And, if you're like me and just started to remember Kurt Russell having some previous film ties to 'the King ', you're right. Russell played Elvis Presley in a 1979 TV movie by John Carpenter. He then played an Elvis impersonator in 3000 Miles to Graceland (2001). And, a very young Kurt Russell got to briefly share the screen with Elvis in 1963's "It Happened at the World's Fair."

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

