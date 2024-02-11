This NJ restaurant is great for a cheap meal
There's no doubt that going out to eat can be tough in New Jersey. Whether it be price hikes or long waits to get in, the art of going out to dinner has changed in the last couple of years.
But nj.com released their list of the 41 best places to eat in New Jersey for a cheap price. What could be better than that? In a time where it seems like prices continue to skyrocket, cheap meals feel like they're free when you find them.
Restaurants may have no choice but to increase prices, unless they want to end up like some of these did in 2023.
Now, back to that cheap restaurant...
The Forked River Diner made it on nj.com's list, along with 40 others.
What makes this diner so great? Here's what nj.com said:
"We love our Jersey diners, but they’re not usually the cheapest places to eat. Which is why the Forked Diver Diner comes as a nice surprise. Three eggs with potatoes and toast, $3.95, three pancakes for $4.25, an omelet for $3.95. It’s a gloriously retro diner, too, with glistening swivel stools and a sea-green color scheme."
Pretty cheap prices if you ask me. In looking at some Yelp reviews too, folks seem to really love the place.
So if you can get a cheap meal with good quality, this place has to be high on the list. The retro-feel to it only adds to the allure.
I know its taken a high spot on my bucket list.
