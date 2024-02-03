This NJ native is trying to win his second straight Super Bowl

Well well well, the Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in the Super Bowl once again. It's the fourth time in five years the Chiefs have made it to the big game.

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images loading...

They've won two of the previous three. A big part of last year's win over the Eagles was New Jersey native Isiah Pacheco. Our own Erin Vogt wrote about NFL players in this year's Super Bowl with Jersey roots.

Pacheco is one of those players, and he could not have gotten drafted into a better situation. Pacheco was drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft. the 251st pick to be exact. And he was drafted into a situation where the Chiefs already thought they had their guy.

Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images loading...

The Chiefs had drafted Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. So it was no lock that Pacheco would step in and become the number one option in Kansas City.

But quickly into his first year there, he became the starting running back. He had multiple big runs in their Super Bowl victory last year, and now he looks to join elite company in being an NFL player with multiple Super Bowl rings.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images loading...

And he can do so in only his first two years in the league.

Before being drafted Pacheco was a standout at Rutgers where he helped re-establish a winning program with head coach Greg Schiano. Prior to that Pacheco played football at Vineland High School where he was a running back and quarterback.

He's become a huge success in the NFL with a ceiling that keeps going up. Whether or not the Chiefs win next Sunday remains to be seen, but it's been quite the first two years in the NFL for Pacheco.

NFL pros from New Jersey 2023 There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots, including four NFL quarterbacks born in the Garden State.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt, Joe Votruba

Play ball NJ: These MLB pros are from New Jersey A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. These pros, active to start the 2023 season, all have NJ roots. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.