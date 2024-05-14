This NJ mall will be new again. Let’s remember back to the old one

After years of legal wrangling with Eatontown and its residents, the new Monmouth Mall plan has been revealed in all its glory.

Not only has the mall, like all of NJ’s malls, been a place for shopping, but it’s also been an important piece of New Jersey history.

We are the mall capital of the country after all. New Jersey has long been considered the mall capital of the country and for good reason.

As I look back on my mall’s past, I think about how it all began with anchor stores like Bamberger's and Montgomery Ward back in the '70s.

These malls became not just shopping destinations but the heart of our social lives. times have changed, and malls are facing a new reality.

In an era where the traditional mall concept is being challenged, I looked back at how our beloved mall adapted over the years with expansions, renovations, and unique additions like a Jersey Shore-themed food court.

How many of Monmouth Mall's anchor stores do you remember?

Original anchors of the mall consisted of Bamberger's (a subsidiary of Macy's) and Montgomery Ward. Montgomery Ward became Alexander's after pulling out of New Jersey.

1975

️—The mall was enclosed and expanded to its current size in 1975.

️—The new expansion included two levels anchored by Abraham & Straus, Hahne's, and JCPenney as of 1975.

️—Caldor replaced Alexander's in 1986.

1987

—️Bamberger's was renamed Macy's. Lord & Taylor replaced the former store Hahne's in 1990, and closed in 2019.

1995

️—Stern's replaced Abraham & Straus.

1994–1996

️—The mall was expanded to include an elevator and a food court with a Jersey Shore theme.

—️Nobody Beats the Wiz and a new 15-screen Loews Theatres (now AMC) were added.

—️Old Navy replaced the closed Caldor.

2000

—️Boscov's replaced Stern's (and still remains).

2010

—️Planet Fitness opened at Monmouth Mall.

As for the future of Monmouth Mall, new changes are coming. A pedestrian-friendly "live, work and play" development is on the way.

Barnes and Noble booksellers will move to another location and will be replaced by Whole Foods.

It’s a great mix for the neighborhood and will be an asset to that current stretch of highway in Monmouth County.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

