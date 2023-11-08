This NJ city was named the worst in the country for renters
The price of homes keeps rising, as do interest rates, turning home ownership into nothing more than a dream for many. But, everybody has to live somewhere, right? That leaves renting the only option for a lot of people. Unfortunately, a new report says that the very worst city in the country is in New Jersey.
In Newark, 79% of residents rent (the highest in the nation), but, according to a report from Forbes, the Brick City is the absolute worst in the country for renters.
Forbes Advisor evaluated the 96 most-populated U.S. cities with available data across 23 different metrics to uncover the best cities for renters. We considered average rental prices and unit sizes for one- and two-bedroom rentals, the year-over-year percentage change in average rent, the percentage of renters who are rent-burdened, crime rates, the percentage of dog-friendly rentals, amenities and other metrics to identify the best cities to rent in. “Rent burdened” means spending more that 30% of income on rent.
The worst city in NJ for renters
Newark came in 96th with an overall score of 0. That’s right, 0; the city that was next to last, Hialeah, FL, at least had a score of 10 (these scores are out of 100).
Newark has a high percentage of rent-burdened residents at 55.7%, an increase of rent year over year of 1.83%. What really hurts Newark is the low median income of its residents at $41,335, the third lowest among the 96 cities included in the survey.
Finding a place to live with your pooch shouldn’t be hard, though: 54.5% of rentals are dog-friendly. The average size of the rentals in Newark is pretty much middle of the road: an average one-bedroom is 610 sq. feet and a two-bedroom is 867.
If you want a more granular look at the categories that informed the metrics, the report is here.
