This NJ city ranked one of the worst in the U.S. for remote working

Working from home has become far more normalized (for obvious reasons) in the last five years.

Personally, I never had the chance to work remotely during the pandemic, but I know people who started working from home in March 2020 and have only been to the office a handful of times since.

Bad news, though, for certain Garden State remote workers: One New Jersey city was ranked among the worst for out fo office working.

This, according to a study that was recently released by LawnStarter.

They compared 500 of the biggest cities in America using the following methodology:

We determined the factors (metrics) that are most relevant to rank the Best Cities for Remote Workers. We then assigned a weight to each factor based on its importance and grouped those factors into eight categories:

⚫ Access

⚫ Workspace

⚫ Financial Incentives

⚫ Connectivity

⚫ Safety

⚫ Affordability

⚫ Amenities

⚫ Interest

More specifically, we factored in the number of remote job listings, internet access and quality, and incentives for remote workers.

According to those metrics, New Jersey cities didn’t even crack the top 100. It wasn’t until spot number 213 where we finally made the list, thanks to Clifton, NJ.

Newark, New Jersey is the 6th worst city in America for remote workers.

Of the 500 biggest cities, these were the six from Jersey that made the list:

You can read LawnStarter's full list here.

