This NJ business will make dad a video gift he’ll treasure

Everybody is rushing around trying to find something for their dad that he’s never gotten before. And you know you’ve given him all the hobby gifts already. The golf stuff, the fishing stuff, the sports stuff, etc. ad nauseam.

What if you were to take all of your videos right off your smart phone and have a professional company edit them into a movie experience edited just for dad? That would be a gift he could treasure forever.

Enter Little Laughter Films.

Little Laughter Films is the brainchild of Kate and Denny Testa of Middletown. They owned a successful wedding video company and when the pandemic slowed their business down, they decided to parlay their talents, particularly the ones honed after becoming new parents, into this new business.

They had been professional producers for years, but when they had their son during COVID, they wanted to send as much footage of their newborn son to relatives who sadly couldn't meet him. They started making short videos and the idea of the company was born: Help parents organize their bajillion iPhone videos and turn them into high-quality keepsakes.

Just send Little Laughter Films your footage, whether it’s from a smart phone, tablet, drone, DLSR, or professional gear. And their video editors will curate your footage and create highlights that are fun to watch. Think of it as a photo album for your videos.

The process is easy. Customers select and upload to their website as many videos as they want from their phone, and Denny and Kate edit them to tell the family story. They eliminate the fluff and send back the finished product in a week's turnaround time. Do it now and the company says you’ll have it by Father’s Day this Sunday!

Find out more by checking out their website here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.