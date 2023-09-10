This NJ burger joint was just named the best in the state

This restaurant opened up in 2020 and they now already have two New Jersey locations. Their first location opened up in Fort Lee and their new location is in Jersey City.

And Yelp just listed them as the best burger joint in New Jersey. The restaurant is called Marty's Burgers and they joined the list of the best burger joints from all 50 states.

Yelp, the popular food review app published their piece on the best burger joints from across the United States.

So all 50 had one burger spot that made the list. I specify that only because I'm sure New Jersey could have had multiple spots make the list over some other state's best spot.

According to the Yelp article, here was their methodology:

This is a list of the Top Cheeseburgers in every State in 2023 according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the food and restaurants category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “cheeseburger,” then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “cheeseburger,” between January 1, 2023 and July 20, 2023.

So clearly Marty's had a good Yelp rating. I looked it up myself and they got a 4.5 rating. Just below the maximum of 5.

Here's how Marty's describes themselves according to their website:

At Marty's, we focus on quality. We cook and prepare your burgers the old fashion way, never frozen and never pre-packed. There are no shortcuts to how we serve our burgers.

Their menu boasts a lot of the classic burgers you might find, but they've got one that catches my eye right away.

The Swiss shroom Dijon burger. It's got sautéed onions with mushrooms and Dijon mustard. Sounds amazing to me!

I've never personally been to Marty's but after hearing about how good it is I think it's time I try it.

