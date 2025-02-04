This new NJ food might become a Jersey tradition

It's not that it is a new food entirely but it's a different twist on a favorite for many here in New Jersey.

If you have lived here long enough or maybe even visited for a weekend, you may have had fresh mozzarella.

It's not the kind that's vacuum-wrapped and sold in any supermarket in America. We're talking real made-that-day, white, stretchy, melt-in-your-mouth fresh "mutz."

Well, a well-known New Jersey food purveyor has come up with a new twist on the classic Italian delicacy. It's called Mad Mutz, and it's the creation of Mike Hauke.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

He is the creator of Tony Baloney's, which has three New Jersey locations in Atlantic City, Hoboken and Jersey City. They offer a dizzying array of pizzas and Jersey street sandwiches that are out of this world and in more varieties than you can imagine.

Mad Mutz is a pre-packaged wide variety of breaded mozzarella sticks in more creative flavors than most people can comprehend. They were introduced last fall and are made in Mike's facility in Atlantic City.

My daughter and I were approached at the Shoprite in Medford over the weekend where he was offering samples of his many choices. My daughter fell in love with the Cacio Pepe flavor that she insists has changed her life.

But there are many more choices ranging from the Unicorn to the Lucifer that stretch the boundaries of culinary creativity. You can order them online or find them in your favorite supermarket. If you don't find them ask for them by name if you're not too embarrassed to ask where do they carry the Mad Mutz?

NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money What's better than a free item at your favorite New Jersey fast or quick food spot? With so many loyalty programs, it can be tough to keep up, so we did the work for you. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈