This new NJ eatery features the strangest, unlikeliest food combo

Ham and eggs, peanut butter, and jelly, peppers and onions.

These are foods that naturally go together.

And we’re just used to these combinations.

I remember there was even a restaurant in New Jersey dedicated to grilled cheese and tomato soup.

Because that is a familiar combination of foods. But ramen noodles, and shaved ice?

Via Google Maps Via Google Maps loading...

Is that a food combination that you’ve had much experience with?

The restaurant aims to get you acquainted with those two foods. And people are “eating it up.“

Kailani, a shaved ice and ramen restaurant, has opened in New Milford.

Shave Ice. And Ramen. They apparently go together like..I don’t know anymore!

The menu includes shaved ice, ice cream, ramen and more.

Via google maps Via google maps loading...

But if you’re a fan of either or both of those foods, you’re gonna be in luck when you hear about your selections.

You can choose from Saimin, Miso or Shoyu ramen.

You’d have to do the research to find out exactly what the differences are in those but if you're a Ramen aficionado, you will know exactly what I’m talking about.

Then there’s the customizable shave ice. You get to pick your base flavor (up to 3) like apple, blue raspberry, cherry, coconut and cotton candy and about a zillion more.

Via google maps Via google maps loading...

Then, much like those build your own cookie sandwich, places, you get to choose toppings like sliced almond toasted coconut or sweet foam. For a tiny bit extra, you can even add exotic toppings like azuki beans.

Kailani Shave ice and Ramen is located at the Brookchester Shopping Center at 840 River Road in New Milford and it’s currently open seven days a week.

And if you’re a fan of exotic foods, (and food combos!!) I know you’ll be rushing there!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Spadea's Best Omelette Recipe

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

Judi's double decker eggplant chicken marinara recipe