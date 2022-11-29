This New Jersey town ranked 4th in Wallethub’s best Small College Cities

If you are applying to colleges, get ready to spend a lot of money. As the father of twin 16-year-old boys, I'm looking at the total cost of sending them to school. Student living expenses are reaching over $30,000 in some regions. It's not just about the college tuition and expenses, but also how much it will cost to live in the area.

To make it more clear on how much you will be spending, Wallethub has released its report on what it considers to be the 2023 Best and Worst College Towns and Cities in America, and Princeton comes in at 11th nationally, and 4th in small college cities and towns.

The report determined the best college towns and cities for prospective students by comparing them across three key dimensions: wallet friendliness, social environment, and academic & economic opportunities. Wallet friendliness is a big deal in today's economy.

Each of these categories is made up of several relevant metrics such as: the cost of living, number of students, nightlife options, crime rate, quality of higher education, or the median income of part-time workers.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, and the overall score was calculated by determining each city's weighted average across all metrics.

Princeton ranks 11th overall with a score of 56.82. It came in 84th in terms of social environment, 2nd for academic and economic opportunities, and 386th for wallet friendliness- which is not very affordable. Are you surprised?

Austin, Texas, came in 1st with an overall score of 63.27. After Princeton, the next New Jersey town is New Brunswick which came in at 96th with a 50.58 rating; 218th in wallet friendliness, 110th in social environment, and 200th in terms of academic and economic opportunities.

