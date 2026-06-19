Dave Portnoy hilariously almost drops pizza pie during NJ review
It’s been a busy week for New Jersey pizzerias with Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy back in the area giving his thoughts on what we have to offer in the pizza department.
While the One Bite Pizza Reviews are always entertaining, his review of one Parsippany pizzeria was particularly funny because of a SNAFU that almost happened.
Dave Portnoy reviews Famiglia Pizzeria
Though "El Presidente" had visited this pizza joint before, he returned for another review.
After praising the passion of the pizzeria’s owner, Portnoy starts to open the pizza box. “I hope I love it because-“ is all he gets out before he nearly drops the full plain pie onto the ground.
Luckily, he quickly realized what was happening because he was able to stabilize the pizza, but then has the face of a child who knows they’ve been caught doing something wrong.
“If I lost it, he… that may have been… we’d be having a funeral on our hands,” Portnoy joked.
After the near tragedy, he is able to form his rating with several bites of the recently saved pizza.
“Good undercarriage.”
🍕 Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Review for Famiglia Pizzeria: 7.9 🍕
“Good. Very good!”
You can try out Famiglia Pizzeria for yourself by visiting them at 1125 US-46 in Parsippany. Just make sure not to drop your slice.
They are open during the following hours:
Monday: Closed
Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.
Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.
Thursday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.
Friday: 11:00 a.m. - 9:45 p.m.
Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 9:45 p.m.
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.
Check out their pizza, pastas, salads, and more on their website.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
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