This New Jersey town named one of America’s ‘Next Great Food Cities’
Another day, another accolade for New Jersey’s dining scene. The newest is Jersey City being named one of America’s “Next Great Food Cities” by Food & Wine magazine.
We’ll forgive the magazine for referring to Jersey City as “New York City’s secret sixth borough” considering they had such nice things to say about the food there.
According to Food & Wine, Jersey City is
“ Packed with vibrant food businesses, Jersey City isn't just a spot to drink in the breathtaking view of the skyline across the river—though it certainly is that, too—it's a food city where culture and community keep diners coming back.”
The city’s Indian and Asian eateries are highlighted with mentions going to the Philippine Bread House, the Red Ribbon Bakeshop, Rasol, and the Freetown Road Project.
Perhaps Jersey City’s best-known pizza is from Razza’s; the magazine describes it as
“crisp, fermented rounds of dough with fresh toppings sourced from local farms—the Garden State Margherita, for example, is sauced with crushed New Jersey heirloom tomatoes and oozes with fresh, milky buffalo mozzarella from Sussex County.”
Pasta dal Cuore is also praised for its fresh pasta.
For dessert, they recommend Bang Cookies or banana pudding from Baonanas. For coffee, try Clo Coffee Company and for a bar, they suggest an Australian-themed one called Frankie’s.
Finally, they advise picking up a souvenir bottle of whiskey or gin from Corgi Spirits.
Some of the other cities on Food & Wine’s list include Tucson, Arizona; Cincinnati, Ohio; Boise, Idaho; and Omaha, Nebraska.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.
