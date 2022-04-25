This New Jersey town named one of America’s ‘Next Great Food Cities’

Another day, another accolade for New Jersey’s dining scene. The newest is Jersey City being named one of America’s “Next Great Food Cities” by Food & Wine magazine.

We’ll forgive the magazine for referring to Jersey City as “New York City’s secret sixth borough” considering they had such nice things to say about the food there.

According to Food & Wine, Jersey City is

“ Packed with vibrant food businesses, Jersey City isn't just a spot to drink in the breathtaking view of the skyline across the river—though it certainly is that, too—it's a food city where culture and community keep diners coming back.”

The city’s Indian and Asian eateries are highlighted with mentions going to the Philippine Bread House, the Red Ribbon Bakeshop, Rasol, and the Freetown Road Project.

Perhaps Jersey City’s best-known pizza is from Razza’s; the magazine describes it as

“crisp, fermented rounds of dough with fresh toppings sourced from local farms—the Garden State Margherita, for example, is sauced with crushed New Jersey heirloom tomatoes and oozes with fresh, milky buffalo mozzarella from Sussex County.”

Pasta dal Cuore is also praised for its fresh pasta.

For dessert, they recommend Bang Cookies or banana pudding from Baonanas. For coffee, try Clo Coffee Company and for a bar, they suggest an Australian-themed one called Frankie’s.

Finally, they advise picking up a souvenir bottle of whiskey or gin from Corgi Spirits.

Some of the other cities on Food & Wine’s list include Tucson, Arizona; Cincinnati, Ohio; Boise, Idaho; and Omaha, Nebraska.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.