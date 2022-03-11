This New Jersey jewel is celebrating its 174th birthday

We want to wish Cape May, New Jersey a very happy birthday. A true New Jersey jewel.

Cape May was discovered by the Kechemeche people and first encountered by the colonists in 1600.

Cape May was named for Dutch Capt. Cornelius Jackobsen Mey, who discovered and charted the area. Then on March 8, 1848, the New Jersey state Legislature deemed what is now known as Cape May as Cape Island.

So happy 174th birthday, Cape May!

I really enjoy Cape May. I truly feel that I’m on vacation when I’m down there. From the bed and breakfast locations, amazing dining choices, and historic town feel all within steps from that world-class beach. It is a great place to set as your destination. I love going down after Labor Day.

The crowds are smaller, the restaurants are still in full swing and there is plenty of room in Cape May to stretch your legs. I also pick September because my summer schedule is so busy and it’s a great place for me to relax and enjoy my surroundings without leaving New Jersey.

Several travel and tourism articles named Cape May as New Jersey’s can’t-miss destination. They tell of the historic landmark status the entire town has along with a “pristine” beach which they make note of in a survey as one of the top 20 beaches in the United States.

Cape May is not only a summer destination but in the winter Cape May transforms into a Currier and Ives Christmas Card. They have a few things to do and the Congress Hall hotel goes way out to provide a holiday wonderland that attracts both couples and families.

Enjoy our own Cape May, a true New Jersey jewel.

