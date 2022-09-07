This New Jersey Halloween extravaganza sounds amazing
I know there are a lot of Halloween-themed activities coming up, from walks with ghouls to haunted hayrides, so I’m not trying to play favorites, but I just came across one that sounds like it might have the potential to be epic.
It’s called “Haunt O’ Ween" and will take place at the Bell Works in Holmdel later this month (tickets are on sale now).
It’s put on by a Los Angeles based company called Experiential Supply Company which first staged the event in LA.
What can you expect?
To start, there are 200,000 square feet of horror featuring 35,000 pumpkins; according to the website:
Go trick-or-treating in the Town of Haunt O' Ween, walk through thousands of pumpkins, play a multitude of games and rides, get your face painted, enjoy food and drinks... the list is endless. Make sure to take plenty of photos and videos—you'll remember the month of Haunt O' Ween for years to come!
In addition to trick or treating, there will be rides (including a huge carousel)
“dance domes in the “Beyond the grave rave”, live performances, face painting, and stunts. Expect more than one haunted encounter along the way.
You can also conjure up a unique drink a the DIY Potion Bar at Moonlight Magic
Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased here.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.
