This New Jersey diner was named one of the best in the country

People in New Jersey love their diners — and they love arguing about which one is the best.

You can find plenty of sources naming this diner the best or that diner the best. Heck, our own Big Joe Henry wrote a piece recently about how the Summit Diner was voted the best by internet users.

attachment-Summit diner map loading...

Well, add another name to the list. Tasting Table came up with their list of the best diners in the country (unranked), and the Bendix Diner in Hasbrouck Heights was the only New Jersey entry.

The Bendix Diner has been in business since 1947 and has been featured in films like “The Many Saints of Newark” and “Boys on the Side.”

Tasting Table says:

“The Bendix Diner is more than a movie set — it's a local landmark known for its traditional diner fare. Bendix has a big rig parking lot because the restaurant is open all night on weekends (and late on weeknights), making it a comfortable spot for truckers to pop in for a hot meal.”

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

The Bendix Diner is also famous for its blind waiter, John Diakakis, who, according to the New Yorker, has worked his way up to running the diner.

Try the pork roll (or Taylor Ham since it’s in Bergen County), egg, and cheese.

Image via Bill Doyle Image via Bill Doyle loading...

It has that classic New Jersey diner look and feel.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer