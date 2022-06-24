This diner was voted best of the best in New Jersey (Opinion)

Some of the great attractions and institutions here in New Jersey are our diners. With over 600 diners here in the Garden State, we are the diner capital of the world — OK, maybe just the US. I don’t know how many diners there are in India or China.

The Patch took the top 37 best diners here in the state and held a vote with their criteria and the results were the famed Summit Diner was voted the best diner in New Jersey.

The Summit Diner is an institution. It opened in 1928 and started serving out of a railroad car in 1938. It is the epitome of a Jersey Diner.

I love the diner’s history and how they keep the food and atmosphere true to form. Walk in to the Summit Diner and the atmosphere, smell and feel will take you to diners past. It literally is a walk back in history, I love it.

I’ve made a couple of trips to the historical diner and loved every minute.

The Summit Diner is famous for its corned beef hash, which I love and highly recommend. I get it with a couple of eggs on top. It’s very good. The other famous menu item is their Taylor Ham egg and cheese sandwich. Don’t call that pork roll, as I did once and only once, in the Summit Diner. Holy hell broke out as a result of my mistake. At the Summit Diner they call it Taylor Ham. I don’t care what you call it, the sandwich is outstanding.

Their home fries are great, the omelets and pancakes are good. They have great diner fare.

They are open at 5:30 a.m. for that business crowd that wants a great breakfast. Make the trip to Summit and enjoy the experience but don’t ask for a pork roll sandwich.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

