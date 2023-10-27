This New Jersey city is ranked 5th in the country for the best Halloween

A lot of money is spent every Halloween season on decorations, costumes, candies, and parties. This year, according to the personal finance website WebHub, Americans will spend a staggering 12.2 billion dollars on the frightening holiday. Out of that 12.2 billion dollars, $4.1 billion is spent on costumes and $3.6 billion is spent on candy. I never would have guessed that we spend that much on all the Halloween regalia.

According to research 60% of all parents help themselves to their kid's candy after a hard night of trick or treating. Over 1 billion dollars are collected at Halloween attractions with 80% of those attractions being run by charitable organizations.

WalletHub collected data from the top 100 largest cities across the country to determine the best cities for celebrating the spooktacular day. To determine the best cities to celebrate Halloween, the main factors collected include candy and chocolate stores per capita, Halloween party stores per capita, and share per capita of a potential number of trick-or-treat stops. In all there were 20 key factors to determine and rank the best cities for Halloween.

Halloween is big business, and some cities are more conducive to a successful Halloween than others.

Congratulations New Jersey, we made the list having Jersey City as the 5th best city in the country to celebrate Halloween. New York came in number one, followed by Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Miami then Jersey City. Big cities like Chicago came in 15th and Philadelphia came in 11th.

Jersey City has a centralized community that is great for trick-or-treaters, they’re big enough to serve the community with party stores, candy stores, and costume locations. This makes for a good place to celebrate Halloween.

So, if you’re looking to celebrate Halloween in the 5th best city in the country, head to Jersey City and have a spooktacular Halloween!

