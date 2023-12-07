This New Jersey city is one of the drunkest in the U.S.

While the act of drinking to excess decreased over the past few years there are some cities here in this country that take the record for drunkest cities in America.

Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa take the championship for having the top 50 drunkest cities. No other state has more drunker cities than Wisconsin!

When I looked at the survey it came in at number 21 as the drunkest city in the U.S. was Ocean City, N.J.!

Ferris Wheel at Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, NJ, as seen in 2019 - Photo: Chris Coleman Ferris Wheel at Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, NJ, as seen in 2019 - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

The survey was conducted in over 350 metro areas or cities across the country by 24/7 Tempo, which reviewed the percentage of adults 18 and older who report binge drinking in 30 days. The data was collected from a 2023 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program.

The study uses the guidelines of and definition of binge drinking as 4 or more drinks in one single occasion for a woman and 5 or more drinks in a single occasion for a man.

Just to set the table, in a separate study, 24/7 Tempo ranked all 50 states as the worst for binge drinking, New Jersey came in ranked at a respectable 33. According to statistics from the 2021 study, it showed that 14.6% of New Jerseyans binge drink.

Canva Canva loading...

Ocean City, N.J., made the list of the top 25 drunkest cities in the country because according to the study, 23.3% of all adults experienced excessive drinking. Compared to the national average of 18.9% of adults binge drink you can see why Ocean City has a problem. I question when the survey was taken, if it was summer, you could see how the numbers would add up, if it was off-season, why is Ocean City so far ahead of the national average?

Canva Canva loading...

The problem with any consumption of alcohol is the percentage of auto-related fatalities with alcohol involved. In Ocean City 31.7% of all car fatalities involve alcohol. That is higher than the 26% median national number.

It’s fun to have a few drinks and sometimes you can be caught up in the fun, frivolity, and great atmosphere when you are imbibing but the truth be told is that 1/3 of the car fatalities involve alcohol in Ocean City. Fatalities!

Have fun when you drink and be smart before you get behind the wheel and for God’s sake be careful if you go to Wisconsin.

11 Bad Laundry Habits to Break Immediately Save time, money, and frustration with these simple laundry life hacks. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

UPDATE 2023: All the NJ stores that sell legal weed The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, since the first NJ adult use marijuana sales in April 2022. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt, Eric Scott

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom