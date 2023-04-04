This national holiday should NEVER be celebrated in NJ (Opinion)

You know how everything gets a day to honor it nowadays?

Aug. 23 is “Find Your Inner Nerd Day,” for instance.

More my speed: May 17 is “National Pinot Grigio day.”

Well there’s one this week that is just wrong.

It feels problematic to even be spreading the word of this national day but Wednesday, April 5 is *gags* National Deep Dish Pizza Day.

Per Nationaldaytoday.com:

Deep dish pizza was invented in the Windy City in 1943 by Ike Sewell, founder of Uno’s Pizzeria. It became so popular that it spun into a huge national chain and inspired dozens upon dozens of other deep dish pizzerias in major cities across the world. So tuck a napkin into your collar, grab a fork and knife (you’ll need them), and celebrate National Deep Dish Pizza Day with us this April 5!

Um… hard pass from those of us in the Garden State.

For a state that rightfully prides itself on our pizza, we know better than to celebrate the pile of sauce that even dares to call itself a deep dish "pizza."

(True story: when typing this, my computer autocorrected “pile” to “puke” in the last sentence and I’ve never been more proud of autocorrect. It almost made up for years of changing *you know what* to “ducking.”)

In a state that has such incredible thin crust pizza from places like Federici’s, Pete and Elda’s and The Cabin, celebrating National Deep Dish Pizza Day would be like wearing orange on St. Patrick’s Day: a slap in the face.

New Jerseyans, I urge you to boycott this day by going out and eating your favorite local slice of thin crust pizza on every April 5.

Thank you for your service.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

