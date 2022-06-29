This might be New Jersey’s absolutely best grocery store

We all have our favorite grocery store, and there are many reasons it became our favorite. So, what do you think the best grocery store in New Jersey is?

There are a lot of great choices here in the Garden State. We are very lucky to have an abundance of great grocery stores here in New Jersey, so singling them down to one will not be an easy task.

The good news is that the task was taken on by the well-known food website Lovefood, and they boldly made a choice that will inevitably be a bit controversial.

Anybody who doesn't shop at the place they chose will undoubtedly disagree with their selection, but that is the fun of these things.

We're not talking about the big grocery store chains here, either. At least not in New Jersey. The selection was a little more intimate than that.

Photo by Rob Maxwell on Unsplash

The selection made by Lovefood for the best grocery store in New Jersey is in the northern part of the state. Maywood to be exact. It's just a hop, skip, and jump from the George Washington Bridge.

The top grocery store in New Jersey, according to this report goes to Maywood's Marketplace. It looks like a really great place.

I do have to take a minute to stick up for my favorite. It's in Colts Neck, and it's the legendary Delicious Orchards. if you've never been there. I strongly suggest you give it a try.

As a matter of fact, let's salute all the great grocery stores that help us make New Jersey an even more delicious place.

