During the 1973-74 energy crisis, my dad had a plan. He installed a Franklin stove in the living room of our small three-bedroom ranch. With the brick pad and hearth, it took up about a quarter of the room.

I got the feeling my mom wasn’t crazy about the idea. But she was a kind soul, and she went along with it.

For my brother Dean and me, that meant Saturdays hauling wood. A friend of my dad’s was starting a campground and told him to take all the dead standing trees he wanted. So on weekend mornings we headed down Route 50. Dad ran the chain saw. He never taught my 12-year-old self or my 10-year-old brother how to use it. I guess he wanted us to keep our hands, because he needed them to load his red Ford pickup.

My dad and his red Ford pickup in 1978, the truck we loaded with firewood on Saturday mornings. | EJ collection A man in a knit cap, flannel shirt and jacket standing beside a red and white Ford pickup truck on a snowy street in 1978

It was a lot of work. But he lit that stove every night, and it helped offset the natural gas for our furnace.

I kept helping him with wood through high school. The last time was a Saturday morning in the mid-’80s, when I was in my 20s. By then I don’t think it was about the money. It was about doing something together. Dads of that era never talked about feelings.

I have my own wood fireplace now, and I’ve done much of that same work with my family. I don’t remember how tired I was. I remember the time together.

So with heating oil and electric bills climbing, what’s the cheapest way to heat a New Jersey home this winter?

Heating oil: Up big

Heating oil averaged about $6.38 a gallon in New Jersey as of mid-October, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s weekly price survey. The agency expects homes that heat with oil to spend about 21% more this winter. Oil prices are forecast to average 34% more than last winter, partly offset by milder weather.

Electric: Still climbing

New Jersey electric customers already took a hit last year when rates jumped 17% to more than 20% for the four biggest utilities. The EIA expects homes that heat with electricity to see bills rise about 4% this winter.

Natural gas: The best news

If you have a gas line, this looks like your best bet. The EIA expects households that heat with natural gas to spend about 9% less this winter, thanks to lower prices. PSE&G has asked regulators for a tiny decrease for typical residential gas customers, about 0.1%.

Thinking about converting from oil? It’s not cheap or quick. Get quotes, and ask about rebates before you commit.

The last time I split wood in my backyard, back in 2012. | Eric ‘EJ’ Johnson / Townsquare Media A pile of freshly split firewood on a lawn next to a blue wheelbarrow loaded with logs

Firewood: Cheap if you do the work

My dad’s way still works. A wood stove or fireplace insert can take the edge off your main heating bill. But firewood prices vary a lot depending on where you live and whether you want it delivered and stacked, so call around. And unless you’re cutting your own, it’s not free.

Need help paying?

New Jersey’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is taking applications now through June 30, 2027, first come, first served. The same application covers the Universal Service Fund, which helps with gas and electric bills. Apply online at energyassistance.nj.gov.

How are you heating your home this winter? And did your family ever have a Franklin stove?