Jon D’Agostino’s musical ‘Every Wednesday Night’ heads Off-Broadway
There’s nothing better than celebrating the success of a friend, especially when that success involves creativity, perseverance and a great story with New Jersey roots.
A huge congratulations to our friend and client Jon D’Agostino, whose original musical, Every Wednesday Night, is headed Off-Broadway.
The Abingdon Theatre Company has announced that the production will run March 23 through April 25, 2027, at The Sam at The Flea Theater in New York City.
Written by Jon, with music and lyrics by Jon and Michael August, Every Wednesday Night tells a heartfelt story about life, loss, friendship and the healing power of music.
A New Jersey story of friendship, loss and music
Set in a neighborhood New Jersey bar on karaoke night, the story follows a young man struggling with the loss of his father while preparing to become a father himself.
What begins as an ordinary night turns into an extraordinary journey of friendship, laughter and finding hope in unexpected places.
Congratulations, Jon.
We’re proud of you, and we can’t wait to see Every Wednesday Night come to life on stage.
For tickets and additional information, visit the official production website, and read the Playbill announcement.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.