There’s nothing better than celebrating the success of a friend, especially when that success involves creativity, perseverance and a great story with New Jersey roots.

A huge congratulations to our friend and client Jon D’Agostino, whose original musical, Every Wednesday Night, is headed Off-Broadway.

The Abingdon Theatre Company has announced that the production will run March 23 through April 25, 2027, at The Sam at The Flea Theater in New York City.

Written by Jon, with music and lyrics by Jon and Michael August, Every Wednesday Night tells a heartfelt story about life, loss, friendship and the healing power of music.

Photo by Kilyan Sockalingum on Unsplash Photo by Kilyan Sockalingum on Unsplash

A New Jersey story of friendship, loss and music

Set in a neighborhood New Jersey bar on karaoke night, the story follows a young man struggling with the loss of his father while preparing to become a father himself.

What begins as an ordinary night turns into an extraordinary journey of friendship, laughter and finding hope in unexpected places.

Congratulations, Jon.

We’re proud of you, and we can’t wait to see Every Wednesday Night come to life on stage.

For tickets and additional information, visit the official production website, and read the Playbill announcement.

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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