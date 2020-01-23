This mascot brawl makes Gritty’s alleged attack look like nothing

The furor over the accusation that the Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot, Gritty, punched a 13 year old at an autograph session reminded me of another mascot beat down.

This video goes back to 2014 and is reported to be from Russia (I know I can’t understand whatever language they’re speaking) and is probably the funniest road rage incident you’ve ever seen. Apparently a driver got mad at a van, got out of his car and challenged the driver of the van. From the far side of the van came a cavalcade of costumed mascots who proceeded to pummel the first driver. It is hilarious.

More from New Jersey 101.5