Police: Gritty under investigation for assaulting 13-year-old boy

Philadelphia police are reportedly investigating whether the Flyers' costumed mascot, Gritty, assaulted a 13-year-old boy this fall, according to a report from 6 ABC.

The incident reportedly occurred in November 2019 at the Flyers home venue, the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Police have not issued more details at this point, but in a statement issued to 6ABC, the Flyers said they investigated the claim and did not find anything to support it.

The identity of the employee who was wearing the mascot costume was not made clear, and the Philadelphia police have not made any additional statements about their investigation.

The Philadelphia Inquirer, however, has spoken to the boy's father who alleges that the incident happened during a fan event on Nov. 19.