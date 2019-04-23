Flyers fans, here’s a petition to bring back Kate Smith

Philadelphia Flyers fan Mike Reap was mad as hell and wasn't going to take it anymore.

Just like so many other fans he felt it was wrong to ban the Kate Smith version of "God Bless America" at games and to remove her statue over two songs she sang in the 1930’s. "Pickaninny Heaven" and "That’s Why Darkies Were Born" contain racist lyrics. She did not write these songs, only sang them, and it’s said that the latter was actually satire to show at the time the dark side of racism. Her family says they’re heartbroken and that people are judging her by two songs out of thousands she performed and that she was far from racist.

If you want to push back against the politically correct decision to remove her statue and ban her version of "God Bless America," here’s the Change.org petition .

