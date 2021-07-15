This Jersey mom might be alive today if our laws were different (Opinion)

Everyone in the state is mourning the death of 24-year-old Yasemin Uyar. She allegedly died at the hands the father of her child Tyler Rios.

Through the hard work of law-enforcement they found Rios and their abducted child in Tennessee. They also found the body of Yasemin off a highway near where Rios was taken into custody.

Rios had been arrested several times for domestic violence, and in one case, strangulation attempts just a couple of years ago. Even though law-enforcement and the systems in place worked to appoint, our judicial system did not.

Because of our progressive laws and progressive judges in this state, all of us are in jeopardy.

Tyler Rios was given probation twice. Under the new bail reform laws, he could not be held in jail. Some in the legislature are looking to change that when it comes to strangulation offenses.

Progressive judges make it difficult for law-enforcement and the public to remain safe.

Also, one of the main culprits may be our gun laws. In other states women who feel vulnerable for any number of reasons can apply for, get trained on the use of, purchase, and carry firearms. Here in New Jersey, it is such a foreign concept due to our restrictive and outrageous gun laws.

Criminals who want to commit violence and cause harm will always find a way to get guns. Always! But the denial to the general public to protect themselves, especially in vulnerable situations the domestic violence victims find themselves in, is an outrage.

People like Phil Murphy and his ilk in the legislature or responsible for each and every one of us being vulnerable to dangerous people who would do us harm.

The police can only do so much, and they are as frustrated as some of us are in the public about the situation we find ourselves in. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Yasmin Uyar. It didn’t have to happen. Let’s all pray it never happens again to anyone we know and love.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.