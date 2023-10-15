This Italian restaurant in NJ is owned by one of the best

It’s no secret I’m a big fan of Italian restaurants. I’ve written about multiple in the past and have detailed my love for that kind of food numerous times on our website before. It's by far the most common cuisine we'll find all throughout New Jersey, but in my opinion, it's probably the best, too.

But one of the best in New Jersey, Toscano in Bordentown, has a counterpart with the same owner.

That would be Ravello by Toscano in Robbinsville New Jersey.

They’re located at 1179 US-130 in Robbinsville and they’re incredibly close to the quality of Toscano.

Toscano is tough to beat as they’re likely the best restaurant I’ve ever been to in my life, but this one definitely rivals it. Try their bacon-dusted calamari, or their tuna special. Both will keep you coming back for more.

They always have at least one tuna on the specials menu, but depending on the time that you go the way it’s prepared might be different.

Ravello is only about a mile down the road from DeLorenzo’s and Villa Barone. It’s another quality Italian restaurant in Central Jersey.

There are so many Italian restaurants throughout the Garden State that it can be tough for some of them to stand out. But the quality of food at Ravello certainly puts them atop the list of restaurants you need to try in New Jersey.

You can check out all of their quality options on the menu here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

