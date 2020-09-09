This is where NJ Eagles fans can tailgate this Sunday

Williamstown is only a few miles and a quick drive away from South Philadelphia where the Eagles play. Hard-core Eagles fans who can't imagine watching an Eagles game without a good tailgate party beforehand now have someplace to go. The Estate at Monroe is a catering hall and popular wedding venue that has had to call a few audibles since the pandemic shutdown postponed all of their business. So the owner and Eagles super-fan Rocco Galelli decided to make his parking lot available for tailgating fans. He turned his 300 plus space parking lot into a COVID compliant 150 safely spaced out lot made for tailgating.

The business is right on the Black Horse Pike as you head toward Philly and many South Jersey Eagles fans pass by in on their way to the games on given Sundays. So for many the drive may be less to match the excitement level of this years' fan-less games in Philly 25 minutes away. There will be food trucks, although you can bring your own grill and a 40 foot LED screen to watch the game on.

"In these unprecedented times" people in all walks of life and every interest are doing what they can to enjoy life and make it as normal as possible. Kudos to Rocco Galelli who saw his catering and wedding business dry up this spring and summer and adapted to the situation. Earlier this summer he turned his parking lot into a drive-in movie venue. Now Eagles fans can get to do their thing and enjoy what they do without crossing the bridge into Philly.

