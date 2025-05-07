If there’s one thing we’ve learned from every poll, every article and just about every mom we’ve ever talked to, it's that the number one thing moms want for Mother’s Day is a day off.

That’s it. Not diamonds, not brunch (although, hey, we’re not turning down a couple mimosas or a diamond tennis necklace), but a break.

A break from work, from laundry, from making lunches and answering texts, from planning dinners, from being in five places at once. A break from doing.

SEE MORE: This NJ food truck is going viral and for good reason

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Here’s the thing. Mother’s Day isn’t really about what you get her. It’s about what you let her not do. Maybe she wants to sleep in and stay in pajamas all day. That’s MY perfect Mother’s Day.

Maybe she wants to go to brunch with friends and drink iced coffee in peace. Maybe she wants to be with her kids, or maybe she wants to be alone in Target for three hours. It’s her day. Let her choose. No guilt, no schedule, no expectations.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Because if you ask any mom, truly ask her, what she wants for Mother’s Day, nine times out of ten she’ll say something like, “I just want a day where I don’t have to be in charge of everything.” And honestly? That’s more meaningful than any bouquet or gift bag.

So this year, give her exactly what she’s asking for: a real, actual day off. And maybe a mimosa. But only if she wants one.

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data , which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈