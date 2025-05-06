New Jersey has the best food in the entire northeast. We all know it. So when a restaurant, cafe, or any kind of eatery goes viral, we all sit up and take notice.

So many people have been talking about this place, and you can’t escape it on social media.

It’s the Colonial Grill, a Morristown food truck that every freaking person in NJ is buzzing about.

It’s completely blown up on TikTok, and once you see (or taste) what they’re serving, it’s easy to understand why.

The Colonial Grill isn’t your typical street food spot. It’s run by a father and son duo, William and Kevin Valbuena, and they’re bringing something totally different to the table: bold, Afro-Colombian flavors that are impossible to forget.

And their signature garlic sauce has a cult following. It’s technically a garlic cilantro truffle chimichurri sauce, but everyone just calls it “the garlic sauce”. And from what people are saying, it lives up to the hype.

They’re serving up plantain burgers, gyros, steak fries, and a plantain cheesesteak that people are driving across state lines to get. The videos of customers taking their first bites, usually followed by some version of “OH MY GOD,” have racked up millions of views. Lines have been stretching down the block.

But what really makes The Colonial Grill special is the heart behind it. It’s a family business with passion, flavor, and something truly unique for Jersey. So if you haven’t tried it yet, add it to your list. It’s not just viral. It’s legit. It’s earned it.

