This is the one restaurant in New Jersey that you must pay a visit

Throughout the past few years, I have presented and suggested many restaurants here in the Great Garden State. I have been to these restaurants; I know most of the staff and enjoy the menu and food selection at these restaurants. As a result of my findings, I share that information with you.

I came across a survey done by dailymeal.com that ranked the best restaurants in each state that you must pay a visit. I was surprised by their choice of New Jersey.

The dailymeal.com picked Tops Diner in East Newark, NJ as the one restaurant you must visit. The criteria for their selection were based on previous restaurant surveys for various categories, consideration of the tradition and culture that make up each state, and the restaurants that fit those criteria.

They also took into consideration those restaurants that were loved by both the locals and tourists. Tops Diner certainly checks all the boxes for an excellent choice.

Tops Diner is good. Their menu is packed with comfort food choices that are very enjoyable. You can get the standard, pork roll and egg sandwich, or as they call it Taylor Ham and egg, you can enjoy meatloaf, mac and cheese, and good sandwiches, wraps, entrees, and shakes. Right before the pandemic I took the time and made a special trip to Tops Diner.

I enjoyed the history and food, and one dish I had that was good was the ultimate nachos. The ultimate nachos had their chili on them, jalapenos, and other nacho staples that made the plate enjoyable and a hit with me and my friends, plus the cheesecake, homemade, is exceptionally good.

As with most diners here in New Jersey their menu is extensive, a great tribute to the history of the diner, particularly Tops Diner which has been serving tasty food since 1942!

The culture of the diner was created in 1872 in Providence, Rhode Island. It was more of a horse-drawn lunch wagon that serviced those workers for quick meals before and during their work shifts.

Brick-and-mortar diners continued that fast service, affordable meals, and good comfort food that was appealing to everyone in the family.

While the classic American diner thrived from the 1920s through the early 1960 most diners went out of business across the country thanks to the fast-food boom led by Ray Kroc and the golden arches of McDonald's.

As you know, New Jersey is still the hub of our nation’s diners and Tops Diner is the best diner in the country. They are just too good for their customer base to stop going. Estimates are that Tops Diner serves over an amazing 15,000 customers every week.

Take a trip to Tops Diner. Go hungry and enjoy the classic dishes at an iconic restaurant.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry.

