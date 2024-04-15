This is the most misunderstood emoji in NJ

Don’t get all angry face and tell me to zipper face it, but yes, I’m writing about emojis. Those addictive little things we Americans get way too excited about adding into our texts and other messages.

When software updates come along some people’s biggest payoff is that new emojis are added. Leaves me wondering why.

Preply.com just conducted a survey of 2,201 Americans about how they interpret various emojis. Apparently we can get them as wrong as song lyrics.

Example. Haven’t we heard the praying emoji actually means a high-five? And now we’re not sure what to think?

Canva Canva loading...

The study found 81% of people have been confused by other people’s emoji use. 48% have seen a misinterpreted emoji create an awkward and uncomfortable situation.

Gee, if only there were things called words we could use instead.

These were the Top 10 most confusing emojis.

Preply Preply loading...

The survey even broke it down by the most misunderstood emoji in each state.

Before we tell you which one has New Jersey the most confused, a few other states as examples.

Michigan is horribly confused by this.

Apple emoji Apple emoji loading...

And I fully admit I have no clue what the upside-down smiley face is supposed to convey.

Places like Ohio and Nevada are stumped by this.

Apple emoji Apple emoji loading...

So what is New Jersey’s most misunderstood emoji? It’s this...

Apple emoji Apple emoji loading...

If you type in “dashing” you’ll get this. 38% believe it means just that. Dashing away, or fast. Yet 34% think it means farting. (Which could get complicated if you’re trying to say you need to hurry up) 15% think it means exhaustion or being out of breath. And 13% say it means smoking.

You can see the full report here.

