There’s expensive, then there’s jaw-dropping. The most expensive home for sale right now in New Jersey is going for $35 million.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Bruce Springsteen ended up buying it for his daughter.

According to nj.com the current most expensive home on the market here is somewhat of a niche property.

In addition to being wealthy, you’d have to have an all-consuming passion for horses.

The property is at 151 Spook Hollow Road in Bedminster. It’s 75 acres of world-class equestrian paradise.

As it’s described in the article, it has “a riding hall with retractable windows and a climate controlled viewing lounge, a jump field, an outdoor arena, fenced paddocks, trails and galloping tracks, a two-wing barn each with 10 stalls and the original barn has an attached cottage at each end.”

Springsteen’s daughter Jessica Springsteen, 31, is an equestrian who has competed in the Summer Olympics.

I’d love to know her take on this amazing property.

As much as it’s about horses, the property has a stunning home, too.

Scroll down and take a look inside the most expensive property for sale in New Jersey today.

This is the most expensive home for sale in NJ right now Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom