This is the best pesto in New Jersey

Not everybody loves pesto. That's because they haven't had my pesto.

I make it from time to time and bring it to work. I like to serve it over tortellini and it's a big hit. Three different people have told me they don't like pesto, but they love the way I make it.

I follow a simple recipe that I have tweaked over the years and it's better than what I've had in Italy. And I've had it in the region where it was invented, Liguria.

Boasting is not my style, and they are far better cooks than me, especially here in New Jersey, but this pesto rocks. It's a hit every time.

Jeff Edelstein filled in for Judi last week and bragged about it to his wife. She came in with her daughter and they joined us for lunch. That was such a treat.

Yeah, they loved it and I'll be dropping some off to them this week.

The one thing I do that is different from the usual pesto pasta dish, is to add a bruschetta on top of the pasta once the pesto in mixed in.

It adds texture and an added kick of flavor that makes the dish more special.

I've seen this used with pesto on top of grilled chicken or chicken cutlets, so why not try it on pasta? It's a big hit. Enjoy!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

