This is the best, most popular viral video of all time in NJ

A recent study sought to determine the most popular viral video in each state.

The study was done by a website for the purposes of self-promotion therefore, I refuse to actually name it. (OK, OK, fine I’ll play along and name it.). It was casino.com. They did this by taking more than 100 of the most iconic viral videos and looking at the YouTube view count. Then they checked the search count in individual states.

According to the study, New Jersey’s favorite viral video is none other than Rickrolling—meaning Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up.

Yes, the classic internet prank where unsuspecting victims click on a seemingly important link only to be ambushed by Astley’s '80s smoothness.

It was the most popular viral video not only here but in 14 other states, the most of any on the list. This includes David after Dentist (the “Is this real life?” kid coming off anesthesia in the back seat), Ultimate Dog Tease (where the owner lends his dog a human voice reacting to the torture of not being given food), and even Double Rainbow Guy (who has to be tripping on something as he hits a nirvana state talking about the possibility of “a triple rainbow!”).

It makes sense New Jersey would favor Rickrolling. It’s more an art form than a prank.

In a state that brought you Abscam and Gold Bar Bob Menendez and every example of corruption in the book, it’s a fun way of keeping our conman skills sharp.

How well can you sell the premise of convincing your victim to click on a link without realizing they’re going to be Rickrolled? If you can be good at Rickrolling then you know you stand a chance to be a corrupt politician one day, and what’s more Jersey than that?

Every Video Game Movie Ever Made, Ranked From Worst to Best

20 VHS Tapes That Are Still Extremely Valuable

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈