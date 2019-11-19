‘This is Spinal Tap’ celebration at NJPAC

Get ready to rock Stonehenge! The classic movie This is Spinal Tap is 35 years old and as part of the celebration, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark is holding a special screening followed by a Q&A with director/co-writer/genius Rob Reiner.

It’s one of my favorite movies and ushered in a golden age of “mockumentaries.” The film follows the fictional band Spinal Tap (England’s loudest band), an aging metal band. The film, which was co-written by its stars, Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer, and Michael McKean, is so seminal it was selected for preservation by the National Film Registry, and was recognized by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

Roger Ebert called it “one of the funniest movies ever made," and I agree with him. It is also eminently quotable (“the numbers all go to eleven”) and launched Reiner’s directorial career.

The screening at NJPAC is on April 17th at Prudential Hall in Newark. Tickets are available here. I hope to be there.

