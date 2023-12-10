This is one of New Jersey’s best downtowns

We’ve got plenty of them here in the Garden State. There’s something about a downtown that has such a great feel to it.

Morristown is one of the best. It sort of has this city vibe to it.

Every downtown near where I live may make it feel like you’re having a night out on the town, but you never really feel like you’re in a city. You can always tell you’re just in a nice town in rural New Jersey.

Morristown though really gives off that city feel. There’s the tall buildings and hustle and bustle to give you New York City vibes.

And it’s an amazing place to have a night out on the town.

If you want to go out for a nice dinner, try The Committed Pig or South and Pine. Both are great.

Then after a nice dinner, there are plenty of bars within walking distance.

If you’re looking for a wild one, Iron Bar is one that will bring back memories of your college days.

There’s also Homestead, which you need to be 23 to enter, but it’s also a pretty wild one that plays great music and has a good setup for some dancing if you want to do that.

If you’re in the mood for more of a chill mood with live music, Laundromat Speakeasy is the place for you to go. Fittingly, it’s got a laundromat-style entrance but downstairs is where the bar is.

Morristown is a really great place to be out on the town.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

