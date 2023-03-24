Why you may not be able to drive your Kia in NJ anymore

It all started last summer on TikTok when user @robbierayyy posted a how-to video showing people how you could start a Kia by using just a USB cable. That soon was borrowed and other users started posting videos of themselves successfully trying it, which then evolved (devolved?) to dumb challenge videos encouraging people to start Kias this way.

The problem is they didn't necessarily own their own Kia. So many idiots began breaking into people’s Kias to see if they could hot wire them with a USB cord. Kias were being stolen left and right or at minimum vandalized.

Well the moronic TikTok challenge is getting popular again and now people have figured out you can do the same USB hack with certain Hyundais, too. GEICO says it's receiving hundreds of calls a day about stolen Kias and Hyundais due to this TikTok challenge.

The result?

Many car insurance companies are now refusing to offer coverage to certain models, Kias 2012-2021 and Hyundais 2015-2021. When you live in a state like New Jersey that requires insurance to legally drive, you might not be able to drive your Kia or Hyundai if you can’t find coverage. So many are being stolen because of this childish TikTok challenge that it’s rendering them uninsurable.

Imagine making payments on a car you can't buy insurance for therefore you can't drive. This Kia challenge is far from the first childish internet challenge. Here's a list of some truly awful ones.

