This is New Jersey’s most up-and-coming town

There are so many thriving and unique towns in New Jersey that it's hard to say which one is the most “up and coming." Sometimes a place just has that special something, you know? This town checks all the boxes and it is considered the most desirable new place to live (even though it is far from new).

For me, a town needs a personality to really stand out. It should have a vibe and if it has a cool history, even better. This magical town is current, thriving, and cool but has well-anchored roots from 1705. It is known as the antique capital of New Jersey and serves up Federal and Victorian building flair which cannot be authentically re-created today.

Residents also take great pride in celebrating and preserving the history of this coveted town. As if it's not alluring enough, it also offers a walkable bridge that takes you to another equally quaint town filled with shops, fine dining, breweries, and cozy inns that have hosted Presidents.

It sits along the Delaware River adding to its charm. Have you guessed which town it is? The most “up-and-coming” town in New Jersey is Lambertville.

It seems funny to use the term “up and coming” because it has been established since the days of the Gold Rush. If you want to strike some gold don’t miss the Golden Nugget Antique Flea Market open every Wednesday and weekend.

This place has a small-town feel and has a population of just over 4,000 but you have to realize it is only one square mile big! If you are lucky enough to live there don’t sell, you're making out like a thief in the night. Chances are you won’t find much available for move-in here but you can go to spots right outside and have Lambertville be your “main street” town.

I can tell you that there is no better town to enjoy for fall and Christmastime. The last time I was there they had an old-fashioned kettle over an open fire serving apple cider to enjoy while you walk through all the shops. The air smelled like warm apple pie.

If that thought made you hungry then you need to eat at More Than Q for some of the best BBQ you will ever taste.

This downtown is constantly evolving and the history is always supported. Go for a visit and maybe even look for that rare listing!

Lambertville has also been named New Jersey’s Best Destination for 2023 by New Jersey’s Best! You can read all about that here.

