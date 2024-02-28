This is New Jersey’s favorite hot sauce

Since there is a list for everything, it should come as no surprise that there is a breakdown of each state’s favorite hot sauce.

Nationally, the most popular hot sauces (judged by Instacart orders) are:

1️⃣ Frank’s Red Hot

2️⃣ Cholula

3️⃣ Tabasco

4️⃣ Texas Pete

5️⃣ Burman’s

6️⃣ Tapatio

7️⃣ Louisiana Hot Sauce

8️⃣ Huy Fong Sriracha

9️⃣ Valentina

🔟 Crystal

Photo by DiChatz on Unsplash Photo by DiChatz on Unsplash loading...

The rankings were compiled by Instacart; Instacart’s report also includes a state-by-state breakdown of the most uniquely popular hot sauce in each state ― which reflects the share of hot sauce for each brand purchased on Instacart in a given state compared to the national average.

According to Instacart, the most popular hot sauce in New Jersey is Crystal.

Red Chili Peppers Vima loading...

I’m a fan of hot sauces, but I think we can do better than Crystal. We have local companies bottling up some fierce hot sauces like White House Station; check out some of their offerings:

🔥 Aji Rocoto Sauce

🔥 Apple Wood Smoked Poblano-Jalapeno Sauce

🔥 Carolina Reaper Sauce

🔥 Cayenne Pepper Sauce

🔥 Cranberry Reaper Sauce

🔥 Habanero Sauce

🔥 Hot Cherry Pepper Sauce

🔥 Jalapeño Sauce

🔥 Strawberry Yuzu Reaper Sauce

🔥 White Peach - Habanero Sauce

🔥 Zavory Habanero Sauce

I’ve tried several of Whitehouse Station’s sauces, and they are terrific!

Another local bottler of hot sauces is Apocalypse Hot Sauce. Check out the description of one of their signature sauces:

For those seeking an extreme heat experience, there’s also the Torchbearer Sauces’ Zombie Apocalypse Ghost Chili Hot Sauce. This sauce features around 500,000 Scoville units and combines Ghost Peppers and Habaneros with a mix of spices, vegetables, vinegar, and oil, creating a hot sauce that’s almost sweet, yet terrifyingly hot.

Much better than the national brands.

NJ is a top producer of these crops New Jersey ranks in the top 10 in the nation for production of several crops. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs New Jersey chefs and restaurants have continued to make the shortlist for James Beard Award semifinals for over a decade. Here are those must-try eateries open as of 2024. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.