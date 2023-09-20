This is New Jersey’s favorite fast food

New Jersey is a state populated with outstanding restaurants; from mom-and-pop Italian, tons of pizza places, and the unassuming Jersey diner — New Jersey has it all.

But, sometimes you just want something quick, something with a drive-thru; even if you don’t love it, sometimes fast food is the best option.

But when circumstances call for it, where does New Jersey go for fast food?

The most popular choice isn’t a burger place, though; it specializes in chicken.

A site called World Population Review looked at numbers from Cheapism, Food & Wine, SavingSpot, and others to determine not only which fast food was the most popular in each state, but also the most searched for, and the most iconic.

When the numbers were all crunched, they determined that New Jersey’s favorite fast food is Chick-fil-A.

New Jersey’s Best Iconic chain is Jersey Mike’s Subs (started in Point Pleasant) and the three most searched for are:

McDonald’s Starbucks Dominos

It’s surprising to see a chain pizza joint on the list, considering how seriously New Jersey takes pizza, but there you have it.

While it might seem like Chick-fil-A’s have only recently been popping up everywhere, the first one in New Jersey opened almost 50 years ago in Paramus.

There are now 60 locations in the Garden State.

According to World Population Review, there are 201,865 fast food restaurants in the US; Subway has the most locations at 20,622. Starbucks is second, with about 15,000, and McDonald’s has 13,500.

Btw, 33 other states named Chick-fil-A their favorite.

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip.

Inside Amazon: A Detailed History of America's Biggest Online Retailer Stacker compiled a list of key moments in Amazon's history and its current business from a variety of sources. Here's a look at the events that turned an online bookstore into a global conglomerate and a self-made entrepreneur into the world's second-richest man.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom