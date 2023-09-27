This is New Jersey’s favorite cocktail
New Jersey's favorite alcohol is wine. According to a 2021 survey by Wine Industry Advisor, wine is the most popular alcoholic beverage in New Jersey, accounting for 38% of all alcohol sales in the state.
Beer is the second most popular alcoholic beverage in New Jersey, accounting for 32% of all alcohol sales. Liquor is the third most popular alcoholic beverage in New Jersey, accounting for 30% of all alcohol sales.
But when it comes to cocktails, what does New Jersey prefer? According to Real Simple, it’s the Moscow Mule.
The easy-to-make drink is made with lime juice, vodka, and ginger beer, and comes together in just minutes.
According to Fox Sports, there is even a national Moscow Mule Day (March 3).
Real Simple analyzed Google search data to compile the most sought-after cocktail in each state. As a result, 16 different drinks were named among the favorites.
Americans love a wide variety of cocktails, including classics like margaritas and martinis, as well as more niche choices such as a tequila sunrise or a White Russian,” Real Simple said.
If you choose not to believe Real Simple, a different survey said that New Jersey’s favorite cocktail is actually the Margarita According to a 2022 survey by TopData, the Margarita is the most popular cocktail in New Jersey, accounting for 25% of all cocktail sales in the state.
The Cosmo is the second most popular cocktail in New Jersey, accounting for 18% of all cocktail sales. The Martini is the third most popular cocktail in New Jersey, accounting for 15% of all cocktail sales..
So, you can choose which report you want to believe: Moscow Mule or Margarita? In either case, people in New Jersey still drink more wine than any other booze.
