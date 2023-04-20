This is how people in New Jersey are saving money when shopping

It’s no secret that the price of virtually everything has been going up and people are looking for ways to cut costs. Now, a website called Crestline has looked at how people are saving money and how that compares to other states.

It turns out that New Jersey isn’t all that savvy when it comes to shopping, ranking as the 8th least savvy shoppers when it comes to saving strategies. Mississippi, Alabama, and Indiana fare the best.

Some of the things people in New Jersey do to cut costs include:

76% of NJ residents price patrol (shop at various stores to get the best deal)

76% use coupon codes

72% shop clearance

78% use loyalty cards

23% wait for months for an item to go on sale

Some of the national findings:

Nearly half (47%) will make trips to multiple grocery stores to grab items that are on sale at each.

Half of Americans (51%) say they never pay full price for clothing and apparel.

When it comes to electronics, over 1 in 3 Americans say they never pay full price.

To save money, 77% of Americans regularly shop clearance sections.

This one sounds like my wife: 47% of Americans will make multiple trips to grocery stores to just buy items on sale at each store.

Also, 44% of Americans belong to five or more loyalty or reward programs.

The information was collected by interviewing 2,300 Americans about their shopping habits.

