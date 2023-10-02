This is how fast homes are now selling in each NJ county
Here’s a ridiculous thought.
If the seller’s market gets any hotter in New Jersey you’re going to get a knock on your door from a realtor who tells you time has now reversed and your home has been sold before you knew you wanted to list it. That’s how it feels anyway.
The still record low inventory happening in the Garden State has meant sellers have huge leverage and are enjoying not only big returns on their investment with offers far above asking price but also things like waiving home inspection and sometimes not even having to stage or paint rooms.
New data from last month through Realtor.com shows how fast homes are selling in each New Jersey county. And keep in mind as you scroll through these that this is defined not by date of listing until an offer is accepted but rather from date of listing until a home sale actually closes or until it is taken off market. So, even more impressive.
The homes that are taking the longest to sell are in Cape May County. The ones selling quickest are in Camden County.
Take a good look through this list and see where your county lands for fastest-selling homes.
Fastest-selling homes in New Jersey
Camden County — 25 days
Gloucester County — 28 days
Mercer County — 31 days
Burlington County — 31 days
Passaic County — 32 days
Middlesex County — 32 days
Union County — 32 days
Essex County — 33 days
Somerset County — 34 days
Warren County — 35 days
Hudson County — 37 days
Bergen County — 37 days
Cumberland County — 38 days
Morris County — 38 days
Monmouth County — 41 days
Sussex County — 43 days
Hunterdon County — 44 days
Ocean County 44 — days
Salem County — 44 days
Atlantic County — 50 days
Cape May County — 58 days
LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Wow! Aaron Rodgers new home in New Jersey: Inside and out
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.
You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.