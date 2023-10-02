This is how fast homes are now selling in each NJ county

Here’s a ridiculous thought.

If the seller’s market gets any hotter in New Jersey you’re going to get a knock on your door from a realtor who tells you time has now reversed and your home has been sold before you knew you wanted to list it. That’s how it feels anyway.

The still record low inventory happening in the Garden State has meant sellers have huge leverage and are enjoying not only big returns on their investment with offers far above asking price but also things like waiving home inspection and sometimes not even having to stage or paint rooms.

New data from last month through Realtor.com shows how fast homes are selling in each New Jersey county. And keep in mind as you scroll through these that this is defined not by date of listing until an offer is accepted but rather from date of listing until a home sale actually closes or until it is taken off market. So, even more impressive.

The homes that are taking the longest to sell are in Cape May County. The ones selling quickest are in Camden County.

Take a good look through this list and see where your county lands for fastest-selling homes.

Fastest-selling homes in New Jersey

Camden County — 25 days

Gloucester County — 28 days

Mercer County — 31 days

Burlington County — 31 days

Passaic County — 32 days

Middlesex County — 32 days

Union County — 32 days

Essex County — 33 days

Somerset County — 34 days

Warren County — 35 days

Hudson County — 37 days

Bergen County — 37 days

Cumberland County — 38 days

Morris County — 38 days

Monmouth County — 41 days

Sussex County — 43 days

Hunterdon County — 44 days

Ocean County 44 — days

Salem County — 44 days

Atlantic County — 50 days

Cape May County — 58 days

