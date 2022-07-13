This interesting ice cream flavor was voted most popular in NJ

When it comes to summer in New Jersey, the things that come to mind right away are the Jersey Shore, pool parties, Parkway traffic, BBQs and ice cream.

Ice cream is the staple way to end the perfect summer day.

Serving ice cream scoops in a cone. etienne voss loading...

Whether you’re down the shore and getting some soft serve in a cone on the boardwalk or visiting your favorite homemade ice cream shop, it’s a sweet treat that no one can pass up.

There are so many ice cream places in New Jersey and most of them make their own which is what makes them unique.

My go-to ice cream stop is Confectionately Yours in Franklin Park.

As a kid, my friends and I would all get together and we would take a walk over there to get some ice cream.

Ans no one can top their strawberry ice cream.

Another great spot my husband and I used to go to is Gabriel's Fountain in Martinsville. We love getting some ice cream and sitting outside to enjoy it.

I’ll throw one more at you, Halo Pub in Princeton.

Whatever place you frequent for your ice cream, the big question is, what kind of ice cream are you getting.

I would assume the go-to flavors are either vanilla or chocolate but that can get boring.

As I said before, strawberry ice cream is my favorite. I know it’s not a popular one but throw some chocolate sprinkles on it and I’m set.

Dakota Corbin via Unsplash Dakota Corbin via Unsplash loading...

I was very excited to see the website Angi come out with their most popular ice cream flavors map to see what states had strawberry as their go-to.

Spoiler alert, it’s only one state and it’s not New Jersey. It’s Vermont. Should I move now?

I figured New Jersey would have some wacky flavor as our most popular like rocky road or pistachio.

But New Jersey’s go-to ice cream flavor is chocolate chip. Not even mint chocolate chip, just regular chocolate chip.

Angi's most popular ice cream map (courtesy of Angi.com) Angi's most popular ice cream map (courtesy of Angi.com) loading...

As standard as that flavor is, I’m surprised. I don’t think I’ve ever witnessed anyone ordering chocolate chip ice cream.

I’m not saying it’s unusual, but it’s something I’ve never thought about.

If you’re curious about the rest of the country, 12 states have claimed vanilla as their most popular flavor, five states claim pistachio, and another five states claim Neapolitan, which I don’t think counts as a flavor but that’s a discussion for another day.

Angi's most popular ice cream map (courtesy of Angi.com) Angi's most popular ice cream map (courtesy of Angi.com) loading...

Angi's most popular ice cream map (courtesy of Angi.com) Angi's most popular ice cream map (courtesy of Angi.com) loading...

If you're craving that scoop of chocolate chip ice cream and your local place is closed, try one of these diners:

NJ Diners that are open 24/7

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.