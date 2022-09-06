This impressive NJ business owner started with a ‘bright’ idea

I love discovering new and trendy businesses, especially ones that were founded in New Jersey. As hard as it is to be a business owner in NJ, you have to give acknowledgment to those that try.

While I was browsing through the web the other day, I stumbled upon a brand called KIM CIG, and it’s seriously unlike anything I've seen before.

The company was founded by Kimberly Cignarella, an East Hanover mom who hoped to reinvent herself by following her dreams after years of a design job in Manhattan, designing for the likes of Laundry and Nicole Miller.

She wanted to create a standout product, the type you’d see out and immediately need to purchase. As you can imagine, this process took quite some time until Kimberly was lucky enough to experience a “lightbulb” moment.

She came up with a concept for a bag that lit up, kind of like one of those glow sticks you get at parties. The idea was for people to go out with handbags that would catch everyone's attention.

She soon created illuminated acrylic totes and clutches in a number of colors and priced them between $798-$898. Yes, it’s a hefty price tag. But here’s why.

Each bag has a USB-to-lighting cable so that the lights can be charged, and also has a privacy pouch so that the contents of each bag are not revealed.

The battery life of the bags is around 18 hours as well, so there’s no need to worry about the bag's presence dying out in the middle of the party or night out.

Who needs a bag that lights up, you may ask? Everyone!

These bags among other cool pieces are available on kimcig.com and are seriously the most unique bag on the market if you are looking for something exciting but under $1,000. If I were looking to be noticed this would definitely be a great bag purchase.

Here’s to another great business idea from another Jersey Girl. Kimberly deserves all the success she’s achieved.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

